5190 Roma ST S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Welcome to Maple Ridge, and the Almanor floor plan. Enter into the formal foyer and behold the 12 foot ceiling. This large three bedroom, two and a half bath home has many upgrades. Beautiful granite counter-tops, smudge-proof stainless steel appliances, and matching cabinetry. Appreciate the spacious luxury of the eat-in kitchen. Enjoy the lake view from the screened lanai and the extended pavers outside is the perfect place for your outdoor grill. Notice the level 4 tile on the diagonal throughout making this house family friendly. Impact resistant windows and sliders, all around, keep this house safe, quiet, and energy efficient. The master bedroom offers a 15 by 6 foot closet. Guests can make use of the half bath while the second and third bedrooms both offer privacy into the Jack and Jill shared bath. There is a convenience sink in the laundry room, which leads out to the roomy two car garage. Just three blocks to the town center of Ava Maria, the location cannot be better. Residents can enjoy the fitness center and all the wonderful parks of Ava Maria. This elegant home is waiting for you.