Collier County, FL
5190 Roma ST S
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:14 PM

5190 Roma ST S

5190 Roma Street · (888) 534-1116
Location

5190 Roma Street, Collier County, FL 34142

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1935 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to Maple Ridge, and the Almanor floor plan. Enter into the formal foyer and behold the 12 foot ceiling. This large three bedroom, two and a half bath home has many upgrades. Beautiful granite counter-tops, smudge-proof stainless steel appliances, and matching cabinetry. Appreciate the spacious luxury of the eat-in kitchen. Enjoy the lake view from the screened lanai and the extended pavers outside is the perfect place for your outdoor grill. Notice the level 4 tile on the diagonal throughout making this house family friendly. Impact resistant windows and sliders, all around, keep this house safe, quiet, and energy efficient. The master bedroom offers a 15 by 6 foot closet. Guests can make use of the half bath while the second and third bedrooms both offer privacy into the Jack and Jill shared bath. There is a convenience sink in the laundry room, which leads out to the roomy two car garage. Just three blocks to the town center of Ava Maria, the location cannot be better. Residents can enjoy the fitness center and all the wonderful parks of Ava Maria. This elegant home is waiting for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5190 Roma ST S have any available units?
5190 Roma ST S has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5190 Roma ST S have?
Some of 5190 Roma ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5190 Roma ST S currently offering any rent specials?
5190 Roma ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5190 Roma ST S pet-friendly?
No, 5190 Roma ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 5190 Roma ST S offer parking?
Yes, 5190 Roma ST S offers parking.
Does 5190 Roma ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5190 Roma ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5190 Roma ST S have a pool?
No, 5190 Roma ST S does not have a pool.
Does 5190 Roma ST S have accessible units?
No, 5190 Roma ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 5190 Roma ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5190 Roma ST S has units with dishwashers.
Does 5190 Roma ST S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5190 Roma ST S does not have units with air conditioning.
