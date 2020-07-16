All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:42 AM

491 Quail Forest BLVD

491 Quail Forest Boulevard · (212) 920-5872
Location

491 Quail Forest Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-102 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
NOT 55 PLUS. COVERED PARKING! NO STEPS FIRST FLOOR! Updated first floor end-unit condo with covered parking, serenely nestled at the end of the community. Spacious lanai with water and partial golf course views. Located close to everything Naples has to offer-under 3 miles to the beach and Waterside Shops, 4.5 miles to shopping and dining at Mercato and 5.5 miles to downtown Naples, or walking distance to Publix, Target and Home Depot! Community pool with small clubhouse and fitness area, and a separate area to wash your car are included, or consider the option of purchasing either a golfing or social membership at Quail Run Golf Club down the street. A few of the renovations include stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters, flooring and freshly painted. Washer and dryer are located inside the residence. Extra storage area on the screened lanai. Assigned parking. This condo is UNFURNISHED but I have included a few photos of when it had furnishings to give you a sense of space. Annual lease only. Pets are not allowed per Association rule. Be sure to watch the video tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

