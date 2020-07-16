All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

4790 Shinnecock Hills CT

4790 Shinnecock Hills Court · (888) 534-1116
Location

4790 Shinnecock Hills Court, Collier County, FL 34112
Naples Lakes Country Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9-202 · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
$5,800 available for 2021 season. Huge Coach home with updated with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and modern lighting. The floor plan is open with a spacious eat-in kitchen, dining and great room; the kitchen has a duel level granite bar and counter island that welcomes all your guests. The master bedroom and the 2nd bedroom has its own bathroom suites; the third bedroom is adjacent to the third full bath; there is a full-size den/office that’s perfect as office or quite reading space. The home has tile throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The 600 sq. ft. tiled lanai looks out onto the 12th green with an eastern view providing bright morning sunshine for a brilliant breakfast view. Gulfshore Business Magazine's 2018 Best of Business - Best Country Club. A beautiful turn-key luxury Coach home located in the gated community of Naples Lakes Country Club, an Arnold Palmer Signature championship golf course community. Naples Lakes has an award winning clubhouse featuring both fine and casual dining, Grille Room lounge, bar, men's and women's locker rooms, pro shop, large fitness center, (5) lighted Har-Tru tennis courts, pools and a large practice range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4790 Shinnecock Hills CT have any available units?
4790 Shinnecock Hills CT has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4790 Shinnecock Hills CT have?
Some of 4790 Shinnecock Hills CT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4790 Shinnecock Hills CT currently offering any rent specials?
4790 Shinnecock Hills CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4790 Shinnecock Hills CT pet-friendly?
No, 4790 Shinnecock Hills CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 4790 Shinnecock Hills CT offer parking?
No, 4790 Shinnecock Hills CT does not offer parking.
Does 4790 Shinnecock Hills CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4790 Shinnecock Hills CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4790 Shinnecock Hills CT have a pool?
Yes, 4790 Shinnecock Hills CT has a pool.
Does 4790 Shinnecock Hills CT have accessible units?
No, 4790 Shinnecock Hills CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4790 Shinnecock Hills CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4790 Shinnecock Hills CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4790 Shinnecock Hills CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4790 Shinnecock Hills CT does not have units with air conditioning.
