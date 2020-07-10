All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 4655 Winged Foot CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
4655 Winged Foot CT
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:48 PM

4655 Winged Foot CT

4655 Winged Foot Court · (239) 250-9027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4655 Winged Foot Court, Collier County, FL 34112
Naples Lakes Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-201 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
*Jan - Mar 2021 Rented, Other Months Available* Welcome to your exceptional vacation home at Naples Lakes Country Club, a private, gated golf and active lifestyle community. This spacious 2184 sf 2nd floor end unit offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, designer kitchen, breakfast bar and a screened lanai facing west with spectacular views of the 10th fairway and Florida sunsets. The master bedroom suite offers a brand new queen bed, hardwood floors and a private bathroom with a soaking tub and an oversized step-in shower. The second guest room has a queen bed and the third has a pair of twin beds that can be pushed together to form a king bed. Golfers of every level will enjoy playing the 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course. Naples Lakes proudly features it’s newly renovated 24,000 sf clubhouse, which offers formal and private dining rooms, outside terrace dining, a full service and award-winning golf shop and a newly expanded state-of-the-art fitness center. Additional amenities include an aqua golf range and practice facilities, five Har-Tru tennis courts, and a Junior Olympic-sized community pool and spa. Off-season available at preferential rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4655 Winged Foot CT have any available units?
4655 Winged Foot CT has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4655 Winged Foot CT have?
Some of 4655 Winged Foot CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4655 Winged Foot CT currently offering any rent specials?
4655 Winged Foot CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4655 Winged Foot CT pet-friendly?
No, 4655 Winged Foot CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 4655 Winged Foot CT offer parking?
No, 4655 Winged Foot CT does not offer parking.
Does 4655 Winged Foot CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4655 Winged Foot CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4655 Winged Foot CT have a pool?
Yes, 4655 Winged Foot CT has a pool.
Does 4655 Winged Foot CT have accessible units?
No, 4655 Winged Foot CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4655 Winged Foot CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4655 Winged Foot CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4655 Winged Foot CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4655 Winged Foot CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4655 Winged Foot CT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity