460 LAUNCH CIR
460 LAUNCH CIR

460 Launch Circle · (239) 289-1351
460 Launch Circle, Collier County, FL 34108

3 Bedrooms

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1475 sqft

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
media room
bbq/grill
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Located on Vanderbilt Beach, only a short stroll from sandy white beaches, and stunning, colorful sunsets. Designed as a resort style community, Regatta offers amazing on-site amenities such as a fitness center, poolside grill and picnic area, furnished social room with built in media center, electronic gated entry, tropical waterfall pool and lap pool. Most units are 3BR/2BA with fabulous interiors. All you need are your sandals and beach chairs. We have several units to choose from. Walk to nearby restaurants at the Ritz Carlton, Turtle Club, The Lighthouse and La Playa. Drive up the street to even more fine restaurants plus movie theaters, upscale shopping and more at the fabulous new Mercato, Pelican Bay Marketplace, or Pavilion Shops.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 460 LAUNCH CIR have any available units?
460 LAUNCH CIR has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 460 LAUNCH CIR have?
Some of 460 LAUNCH CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 LAUNCH CIR currently offering any rent specials?
460 LAUNCH CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 LAUNCH CIR pet-friendly?
No, 460 LAUNCH CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 460 LAUNCH CIR offer parking?
No, 460 LAUNCH CIR does not offer parking.
Does 460 LAUNCH CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 LAUNCH CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 LAUNCH CIR have a pool?
Yes, 460 LAUNCH CIR has a pool.
Does 460 LAUNCH CIR have accessible units?
No, 460 LAUNCH CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 460 LAUNCH CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 LAUNCH CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 460 LAUNCH CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 LAUNCH CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
