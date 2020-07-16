All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

445 Cove Tower DR

445 Cove Tower Drive · (239) 293-9868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

445 Cove Tower Drive, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$6,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2645 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Enjoy the Breathtaking Preserve Views. Large Lani space to entertain, or just relax with a good book. Exquisitely decorated, spacious 2 Bedroom, 3 Bath plus Den with pull out sofa bed. A short walk to the Calypso Club. Enjoy a Tranquil Pool and spa, Fitness Center, Cozy Screened Outdoor pavilion with a fireplace, grills. Optional Club Transfer membership available. Enjoy the Tarpon Cove Yacht and Racquet Club. Participate in the many social events the club has to offer. The Endless Summer Boat Shuttle to Wiggins Pass Beach, Tiki Bar, Har Tru Tennis Courts. Truly a wonderful place to enjoy your Naples Vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Cove Tower DR have any available units?
445 Cove Tower DR has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 445 Cove Tower DR have?
Some of 445 Cove Tower DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Cove Tower DR currently offering any rent specials?
445 Cove Tower DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Cove Tower DR pet-friendly?
No, 445 Cove Tower DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 445 Cove Tower DR offer parking?
No, 445 Cove Tower DR does not offer parking.
Does 445 Cove Tower DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 Cove Tower DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Cove Tower DR have a pool?
Yes, 445 Cove Tower DR has a pool.
Does 445 Cove Tower DR have accessible units?
No, 445 Cove Tower DR does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Cove Tower DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 Cove Tower DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Cove Tower DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 Cove Tower DR does not have units with air conditioning.
