445 Cove Tower DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Enjoy the Breathtaking Preserve Views. Large Lani space to entertain, or just relax with a good book. Exquisitely decorated, spacious 2 Bedroom, 3 Bath plus Den with pull out sofa bed. A short walk to the Calypso Club. Enjoy a Tranquil Pool and spa, Fitness Center, Cozy Screened Outdoor pavilion with a fireplace, grills. Optional Club Transfer membership available. Enjoy the Tarpon Cove Yacht and Racquet Club. Participate in the many social events the club has to offer. The Endless Summer Boat Shuttle to Wiggins Pass Beach, Tiki Bar, Har Tru Tennis Courts. Truly a wonderful place to enjoy your Naples Vacation.