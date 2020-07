Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport stainless steel ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath corner unit, light and bright with lots of windows. Looks like NEW with all stainless steel appliances. First floor corner unit in park like setting. Small intimate community of only 6 condo units. Only 2 miles to downtown Naples and Fifth Avenue shops and restaurants. This condo is a beauty! Neat and clean and ready to call your home. Laundry in unit and carport too.