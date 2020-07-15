3695 Montreux LN.

Amenities
Rented for February and March 2020. Available December 2019, January 2020 and April 2020 $5,000 per month. May 2020 - November 2020 $2,000. Elegant first floor 3 bedroom / 3 bath coach home with endless golf and lake views available for rent. Open kitchen concept with tons of upgrades. Lives like a single family house. Condo has large walk in closets, huge screened lanai, gas cooking, pantry, granite kitchen and master bath with dual sinks and large bathtub. Fiddler's Creek Club & Spa membership transfer is available for 1-time fee of $500. Walking distance to the community pool and to the Fiddler's Creek award-winning Club and Spa. Amenities include Fiddler's Creek 54,000 sq ft Club and Spa with resort style swimming pools, sauna, fitness center, poolside bar and grille, fine dining restaurant, 2 championship golf courses, Tarpon Club Marina with dry and wet storage and private Beach membership.