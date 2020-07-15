All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like
3695 Montreux LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
3695 Montreux LN
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

3695 Montreux LN

3695 Montreux Lane · (239) 261-2244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3695 Montreux Lane, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8-102 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2237 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Rented for February and March 2020. Available December 2019, January 2020 and April 2020 $5,000 per month. May 2020 - November 2020 $2,000. Elegant first floor 3 bedroom / 3 bath coach home with endless golf and lake views available for rent. Open kitchen concept with tons of upgrades. Lives like a single family house. Condo has large walk in closets, huge screened lanai, gas cooking, pantry, granite kitchen and master bath with dual sinks and large bathtub. Fiddler's Creek Club & Spa membership transfer is available for 1-time fee of $500. Walking distance to the community pool and to the Fiddler's Creek award-winning Club and Spa. Amenities include Fiddler's Creek 54,000 sq ft Club and Spa with resort style swimming pools, sauna, fitness center, poolside bar and grille, fine dining restaurant, 2 championship golf courses, Tarpon Club Marina with dry and wet storage and private Beach membership.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3695 Montreux LN have any available units?
3695 Montreux LN has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3695 Montreux LN have?
Some of 3695 Montreux LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3695 Montreux LN currently offering any rent specials?
3695 Montreux LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3695 Montreux LN pet-friendly?
No, 3695 Montreux LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3695 Montreux LN offer parking?
No, 3695 Montreux LN does not offer parking.
Does 3695 Montreux LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3695 Montreux LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3695 Montreux LN have a pool?
Yes, 3695 Montreux LN has a pool.
Does 3695 Montreux LN have accessible units?
No, 3695 Montreux LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3695 Montreux LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3695 Montreux LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 3695 Montreux LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3695 Montreux LN does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLFort Myers, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FLLely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale