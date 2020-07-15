3695 Montreux LN.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Rented for February and March 2020. Available December 2019, January 2020 and April 2020 $5,000 per month. May 2020 - November 2020 $2,000. Elegant first floor 3 bedroom / 3 bath coach home with endless golf and lake views available for rent. Open kitchen concept with tons of upgrades. Lives like a single family house. Condo has large walk in closets, huge screened lanai, gas cooking, pantry, granite kitchen and master bath with dual sinks and large bathtub. Fiddler's Creek Club & Spa membership transfer is available for 1-time fee of $500. Walking distance to the community pool and to the Fiddler's Creek award-winning Club and Spa. Amenities include Fiddler's Creek 54,000 sq ft Club and Spa with resort style swimming pools, sauna, fitness center, poolside bar and grille, fine dining restaurant, 2 championship golf courses, Tarpon Club Marina with dry and wet storage and private Beach membership.