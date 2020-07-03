355 Seagrove LN

Amenities

It's all about the location, location, location west of 41! Sea Grove is nestled inside the Dunes community. An enclave within an enclave, this exclusive neighborhood offers single family home living within a resort style community. With only 40 coach homes available in Sea Grove, it’s rare to find one available. SPACIOUS home ON PREMIUM LOT featuring a HUGE lake view, end unit with 2 car garage. Roomy and inviting floor plan that features a split plan that allows guests privacy as well as a great room for gathering. Neutral tile through out with NEW carpeting in the bedrooms, granite countertops, and FRESHLY PAINTED. Enjoy outdoor living on your OVERSIZED lanai with built in Jenn-Air grill surrounded by lush tropical landscaping. Discover a wealth of amenities including tennis center, 6 lighted tennis courts, fully-equipped fitness center, tiki bar, casual restaurant, breathtaking resort-style pool with a gazebo-ensconced spa surrounded by a furnished plaza and sun deck. All of this and just a short walk to the Gulf of Mexico. This opportunity is hard to duplicate west of 41 in Naples, Florida. Sit back, relax and enjoy the good life!