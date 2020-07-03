All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 355 Seagrove LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
355 Seagrove LN
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:17 AM

355 Seagrove LN

355 Sea Grove Ln · (239) 289-1351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

355 Sea Grove Ln, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$8,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2061 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
It's all about the location, location, location west of 41! Sea Grove is nestled inside the Dunes community. An enclave within an enclave, this exclusive neighborhood offers single family home living within a resort style community. With only 40 coach homes available in Sea Grove, it’s rare to find one available. SPACIOUS home ON PREMIUM LOT featuring a HUGE lake view, end unit with 2 car garage. Roomy and inviting floor plan that features a split plan that allows guests privacy as well as a great room for gathering. Neutral tile through out with NEW carpeting in the bedrooms, granite countertops, and FRESHLY PAINTED. Enjoy outdoor living on your OVERSIZED lanai with built in Jenn-Air grill surrounded by lush tropical landscaping. Discover a wealth of amenities including tennis center, 6 lighted tennis courts, fully-equipped fitness center, tiki bar, casual restaurant, breathtaking resort-style pool with a gazebo-ensconced spa surrounded by a furnished plaza and sun deck. All of this and just a short walk to the Gulf of Mexico. This opportunity is hard to duplicate west of 41 in Naples, Florida. Sit back, relax and enjoy the good life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Seagrove LN have any available units?
355 Seagrove LN has a unit available for $8,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 355 Seagrove LN have?
Some of 355 Seagrove LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Seagrove LN currently offering any rent specials?
355 Seagrove LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Seagrove LN pet-friendly?
No, 355 Seagrove LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 355 Seagrove LN offer parking?
Yes, 355 Seagrove LN offers parking.
Does 355 Seagrove LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 355 Seagrove LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Seagrove LN have a pool?
Yes, 355 Seagrove LN has a pool.
Does 355 Seagrove LN have accessible units?
No, 355 Seagrove LN does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Seagrove LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 355 Seagrove LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 355 Seagrove LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 Seagrove LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 355 Seagrove LN?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity