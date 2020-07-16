All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 3445 Laurel Greens LN S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
3445 Laurel Greens LN S
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

3445 Laurel Greens LN S

3445 Laurel Greens Lane North · (239) 449-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3445 Laurel Greens Lane North, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fully furnished ANNUAL/SEASONAL RENTAL *Available August 1st, also available as a turnkey unit for the 2020-2021 season: Upper level coach home with beautiful views of the Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club...enjoy the sunset from the screened lanai. Annual tenant will be close to beaches, shopping, schools & churches, restaurants and access to I75 and SW Regional Airport. Gated community with award-winning restaurant and full amenities available. Please note: Unit will be newly painted and carpet replaced, ready for an August 1st tenant! NO PETS for tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 Laurel Greens LN S have any available units?
3445 Laurel Greens LN S has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3445 Laurel Greens LN S have?
Some of 3445 Laurel Greens LN S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3445 Laurel Greens LN S currently offering any rent specials?
3445 Laurel Greens LN S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 Laurel Greens LN S pet-friendly?
No, 3445 Laurel Greens LN S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3445 Laurel Greens LN S offer parking?
No, 3445 Laurel Greens LN S does not offer parking.
Does 3445 Laurel Greens LN S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3445 Laurel Greens LN S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 Laurel Greens LN S have a pool?
No, 3445 Laurel Greens LN S does not have a pool.
Does 3445 Laurel Greens LN S have accessible units?
No, 3445 Laurel Greens LN S does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 Laurel Greens LN S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3445 Laurel Greens LN S has units with dishwashers.
Does 3445 Laurel Greens LN S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3445 Laurel Greens LN S does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3445 Laurel Greens LN S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity