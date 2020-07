Amenities

***LEASE TO OWN OPTION AVAILABLE*** Beautifully appointed Carlyle model with many thoughtful upgrades in today's latest style. The chef's model view kitchen boasts of level 8 cabinets, beautiful white quartz countertops and upgraded appliances. Crown molding and custom woodwork is throughout the home including custom soft-close built-ins in both the great room and club room. The living areas have 24" porcelain tile throughout and beautiful hard wood flooring in the club room. Built-in surround sound systems in the great room and club room will allow you to enjoy your favorite music or movie through Bowers & Wilkins speakers. Entertaining will be a breeze at your Nassau Pools' custom built salt-water pool with a travertine deck and infinity edge spa. Enjoy your master suite with built in custom closets and a double shower head in the bath. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a home with one of the best floor plans, in one of the best communities in Naples!!