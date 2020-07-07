All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

341 Egret AVE

341 Egret Avenue · (239) 776-5077
Location

341 Egret Avenue, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Open Canal Views from every room!! This canal home will capture your emotions with its soaring ceilings, fresh contemporary coastal furnishings, terraced back yard that starts with a spacious covered lanai, pool & spa with space for chaise lounging, and the dock seating with Adirondack chairs to enjoy watching the dolphins go by and our beautiful sunsets. . . . All this combined with the landscape lighting that really sets the mood. . . . . . .
The home itself has wonderful natural lighting, spacious eat-in kitchen has lots of storage space and views of the water. Enjoy the large Master bedroom looking out to the pool and waterfront through two sets of French doors. The Master En-Suite offers a walk-in closet, shower and soaking tub. . . Just minutes to Gulf of Mexico by boat or by foot, and Mercato Shopping & Dining, La Playa Beach Resort, two Ritz-Carlton Resorts, Waterside Upscale Shopping & Dining and the world famous Downtown 5th Ave area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Egret AVE have any available units?
341 Egret AVE has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 341 Egret AVE have?
Some of 341 Egret AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Egret AVE currently offering any rent specials?
341 Egret AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Egret AVE pet-friendly?
No, 341 Egret AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 341 Egret AVE offer parking?
No, 341 Egret AVE does not offer parking.
Does 341 Egret AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 341 Egret AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Egret AVE have a pool?
Yes, 341 Egret AVE has a pool.
Does 341 Egret AVE have accessible units?
No, 341 Egret AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Egret AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 341 Egret AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Egret AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 Egret AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
