341 Egret AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

Open Canal Views from every room!! This canal home will capture your emotions with its soaring ceilings, fresh contemporary coastal furnishings, terraced back yard that starts with a spacious covered lanai, pool & spa with space for chaise lounging, and the dock seating with Adirondack chairs to enjoy watching the dolphins go by and our beautiful sunsets. . . . All this combined with the landscape lighting that really sets the mood. . . . . . .

The home itself has wonderful natural lighting, spacious eat-in kitchen has lots of storage space and views of the water. Enjoy the large Master bedroom looking out to the pool and waterfront through two sets of French doors. The Master En-Suite offers a walk-in closet, shower and soaking tub. . . Just minutes to Gulf of Mexico by boat or by foot, and Mercato Shopping & Dining, La Playa Beach Resort, two Ritz-Carlton Resorts, Waterside Upscale Shopping & Dining and the world famous Downtown 5th Ave area.