Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

3052 Horizon LN

3052 Horizon Lane · (239) 292-8839
Location

3052 Horizon Lane, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1205 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Rarely available, 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath with attached garage first floor Bridgewater Bay unit is ready and waiting for you. Condo has been freshly painted throughout, all brand new Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, brand new AC system, wood-laminate and tile floors throughout. The lake with fountain offers a very nice view from the spacious screened lanai. Bridgewater Bay is an amenity rich community with community pool, separate lap pool, bocce courts, lighted tennis courts, playground, fitness center. This gated community is in a great location just off Orange Blossom and is convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and just minutes to beautiful beaches and world class golf courses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3052 Horizon LN have any available units?
3052 Horizon LN has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3052 Horizon LN have?
Some of 3052 Horizon LN's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3052 Horizon LN currently offering any rent specials?
3052 Horizon LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3052 Horizon LN pet-friendly?
No, 3052 Horizon LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3052 Horizon LN offer parking?
Yes, 3052 Horizon LN offers parking.
Does 3052 Horizon LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3052 Horizon LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3052 Horizon LN have a pool?
Yes, 3052 Horizon LN has a pool.
Does 3052 Horizon LN have accessible units?
No, 3052 Horizon LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3052 Horizon LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3052 Horizon LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3052 Horizon LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3052 Horizon LN has units with air conditioning.
