3052 Horizon LN

Rarely available, 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath with attached garage first floor Bridgewater Bay unit is ready and waiting for you. Condo has been freshly painted throughout, all brand new Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, brand new AC system, wood-laminate and tile floors throughout. The lake with fountain offers a very nice view from the spacious screened lanai. Bridgewater Bay is an amenity rich community with community pool, separate lap pool, bocce courts, lighted tennis courts, playground, fitness center. This gated community is in a great location just off Orange Blossom and is convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and just minutes to beautiful beaches and world class golf courses.