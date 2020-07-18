2908 Lone Pine Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool internet access tennis court

Available for Off Season 2020 @ $5500



Gorgeous updated custom home located in the highly sought after Olde Cypress community. Includes FULL Transferrable golf membership and your own golf cart available for use! Owner is currently completely refurnishing this property to be ready for you. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home's upgrades including imported Italian tile flooring, plantation shutters, new exterior paint color, GE Café Series appliances, patio pavers, and custom closet in the master bedroom. Beautifully natural lighted areas due to large sliding doors across the whole living area, and large windows. Enjoy peace and tranquility on the secluded back lanai and pool area. Olde Cypress amenities include the recently renovated 36,000 sq. ft clubhouse, PB Dye designed 18-hole championship golf course, pickleball courts, har tru tennis courts, community pool, fitness center, world class dining, bocce courts, member golf tournaments and member social events for the entire family. You will truly enjoy the Southwest Florida lifestyle while staying here! *Decor in home differ slightly than photos*



Pet Policy

* Cats allowed with approval

* Dogs allowed with approval



HOA APPROVAL 30 DAYS



** Sorry, no pets. **



* Tourist tax of 12% will be added to leases less than 6 months.



*** All utilities are included for season. Additional Flat fee during off-season***