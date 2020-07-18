All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

2908 Lone Pine Lane

2908 Lone Pine Lane · (239) 850-7719
Location

2908 Lone Pine Lane, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1921 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
tennis court
Available for Off Season 2020 @ $5500

Gorgeous updated custom home located in the highly sought after Olde Cypress community. Includes FULL Transferrable golf membership and your own golf cart available for use! Owner is currently completely refurnishing this property to be ready for you. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home's upgrades including imported Italian tile flooring, plantation shutters, new exterior paint color, GE Café Series appliances, patio pavers, and custom closet in the master bedroom. Beautifully natural lighted areas due to large sliding doors across the whole living area, and large windows. Enjoy peace and tranquility on the secluded back lanai and pool area. Olde Cypress amenities include the recently renovated 36,000 sq. ft clubhouse, PB Dye designed 18-hole championship golf course, pickleball courts, har tru tennis courts, community pool, fitness center, world class dining, bocce courts, member golf tournaments and member social events for the entire family. You will truly enjoy the Southwest Florida lifestyle while staying here! *Decor in home differ slightly than photos*

Pet Policy
* Cats allowed with approval
* Dogs allowed with approval

HOA APPROVAL 30 DAYS

** Sorry, no pets. **

* Tourist tax of 12% will be added to leases less than 6 months.

*** All utilities are included for season. Additional Flat fee during off-season***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Lone Pine Lane have any available units?
2908 Lone Pine Lane has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2908 Lone Pine Lane have?
Some of 2908 Lone Pine Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 Lone Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Lone Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Lone Pine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2908 Lone Pine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2908 Lone Pine Lane offer parking?
No, 2908 Lone Pine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2908 Lone Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 Lone Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Lone Pine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2908 Lone Pine Lane has a pool.
Does 2908 Lone Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 2908 Lone Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Lone Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 Lone Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2908 Lone Pine Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2908 Lone Pine Lane has units with air conditioning.
