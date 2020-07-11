2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking playground pool shuffle board garage hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2020!! Annual Leases available. Call or text for rates.

Conveniently located off Airport Road, Lakeside of Naples is a quick drive to world-class beaches, shopping and restaurants in the area. 396 residences consist of 100 single-family homes, 44 villas and 252 multi-family condominiums located around a luxurious 40 acre lake.



This community offers many amenities including two swimming pools, a spa, and a two-story 'Old Florida' clubhouse complete with sauna, weight room, shower, kitchen facilities, library and game rooms. The property features five clay tennis courts, tot playground, shuffleboard, bocce and basketball courts. A 1.5 mile walking path meanders through an award-winning lush landscape including two lighted lake fountains.