2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102

Amenities
AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2020!! Annual Leases available. Call or text for rates.
Conveniently located off Airport Road, Lakeside of Naples is a quick drive to world-class beaches, shopping and restaurants in the area. 396 residences consist of 100 single-family homes, 44 villas and 252 multi-family condominiums located around a luxurious 40 acre lake.
This community offers many amenities including two swimming pools, a spa, and a two-story 'Old Florida' clubhouse complete with sauna, weight room, shower, kitchen facilities, library and game rooms. The property features five clay tennis courts, tot playground, shuffleboard, bocce and basketball courts. A 1.5 mile walking path meanders through an award-winning lush landscape including two lighted lake fountains.