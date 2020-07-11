All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:25 AM

2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102

2880 Citrus Lake Drive · (239) 285-1309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2880 Citrus Lake Drive, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2020!! Annual Leases available. Call or text for rates.
Conveniently located off Airport Road, Lakeside of Naples is a quick drive to world-class beaches, shopping and restaurants in the area. 396 residences consist of 100 single-family homes, 44 villas and 252 multi-family condominiums located around a luxurious 40 acre lake.

This community offers many amenities including two swimming pools, a spa, and a two-story 'Old Florida' clubhouse complete with sauna, weight room, shower, kitchen facilities, library and game rooms. The property features five clay tennis courts, tot playground, shuffleboard, bocce and basketball courts. A 1.5 mile walking path meanders through an award-winning lush landscape including two lighted lake fountains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102 have any available units?
2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102 have?
Some of 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102 currently offering any rent specials?
2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102 pet-friendly?
No, 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102 offer parking?
Yes, 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102 offers parking.
Does 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102 have a pool?
Yes, 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102 has a pool.
Does 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102 have accessible units?
No, 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2880 Citrus Lake Drive - 102, Unit Q-102?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity