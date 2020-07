Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Gulf Breeze Pent House Condo available Jan 10 through March 31 - this beautiful three-bedroom pent-house condo in Vanderbilt Gulf Breeze has amazing views of the Gulf and in a great location. As you walk out the front entry door, you will see the swimming pool that overlooks the bay. This property is just a short walk to the beach and close to everything that Naples has to offer. The owners have done numerous renovations and have purchased new furnishings, bedding, etc. Reserve now before it is rented.