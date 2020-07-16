All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 2444 Ravenna BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
2444 Ravenna BLVD
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

2444 Ravenna BLVD

2444 Ravenna Boulevard · (239) 285-1198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2444 Ravenna Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34109
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$6,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Fabulous long lake and partial golf course views from this spacious second floor end unit residence. Along with a bright and sunny southern exposure, this condo offers neutral and Earth tone colors throughout that give an inviting feel for that special vacation getaway. This residence boasts two master suites plus a formal living room and separate casual family room. All tiled living areas with beige carpeting in the bedrooms. Amenities to Ravenna include a heated pool and spa, exercise room, social club room and electronically gated entry. Enjoy the amenities of Pelican Marsh including an extensive exercise facility known as the "Inspiration Studio", tennis club, social Foundation and security guarded gated entry. This premier community is conveniently located to fine shopping, dining and entertainment, which includes the Mercato located just to the south of Pelican Marsh's main entrance, and is just a quick drive to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 Ravenna BLVD have any available units?
2444 Ravenna BLVD has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2444 Ravenna BLVD have?
Some of 2444 Ravenna BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 Ravenna BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Ravenna BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Ravenna BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2444 Ravenna BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2444 Ravenna BLVD offer parking?
No, 2444 Ravenna BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 2444 Ravenna BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2444 Ravenna BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Ravenna BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2444 Ravenna BLVD has a pool.
Does 2444 Ravenna BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2444 Ravenna BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Ravenna BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 Ravenna BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 Ravenna BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2444 Ravenna BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2444 Ravenna BLVD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity