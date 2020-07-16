2444 Ravenna BLVD

Amenities

Fabulous long lake and partial golf course views from this spacious second floor end unit residence. Along with a bright and sunny southern exposure, this condo offers neutral and Earth tone colors throughout that give an inviting feel for that special vacation getaway. This residence boasts two master suites plus a formal living room and separate casual family room. All tiled living areas with beige carpeting in the bedrooms. Amenities to Ravenna include a heated pool and spa, exercise room, social club room and electronically gated entry. Enjoy the amenities of Pelican Marsh including an extensive exercise facility known as the "Inspiration Studio", tennis club, social Foundation and security guarded gated entry. This premier community is conveniently located to fine shopping, dining and entertainment, which includes the Mercato located just to the south of Pelican Marsh's main entrance, and is just a quick drive to the beach.