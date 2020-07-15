All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like
2300 Krape RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
2300 Krape RD
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

2300 Krape RD

2300 Krape Road · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2300 Krape Road, Collier County, FL 34120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3376 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Brand New NCH ER - Just two miles away! Private sprawling property located on over 5 acres in North Naples. Ideal for a personal compound or tropical retreat. Maybe zoned Agricultural for a variety of Growing needs. There are three individual buildings plus horse barns on this estate. The main house has been recently remodeled and features the screened swimming pool and spa. New kitchen and bathrooms. There is a separate guesthouse. The oversized industrial garage w workstation is separate from the two houses. Lush landscaping. The property is fenced in for additional privacy. This 5 acre property is located just to the North of Immokalee Road and Collier Blvd. 951. Horse Stables for an added luxury- Don't miss out on this unique property and opportunity !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2300 Krape RD have any available units?
2300 Krape RD has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2300 Krape RD have?
Some of 2300 Krape RD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Krape RD currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Krape RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Krape RD pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Krape RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2300 Krape RD offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Krape RD offers parking.
Does 2300 Krape RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Krape RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Krape RD have a pool?
Yes, 2300 Krape RD has a pool.
Does 2300 Krape RD have accessible units?
No, 2300 Krape RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Krape RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Krape RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Krape RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 Krape RD does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FLLely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale