2300 Krape RD.

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Brand New NCH ER - Just two miles away! Private sprawling property located on over 5 acres in North Naples. Ideal for a personal compound or tropical retreat. Maybe zoned Agricultural for a variety of Growing needs. There are three individual buildings plus horse barns on this estate. The main house has been recently remodeled and features the screened swimming pool and spa. New kitchen and bathrooms. There is a separate guesthouse. The oversized industrial garage w workstation is separate from the two houses. Lush landscaping. The property is fenced in for additional privacy. This 5 acre property is located just to the North of Immokalee Road and Collier Blvd. 951. Horse Stables for an added luxury- Don't miss out on this unique property and opportunity !