2285 Island Cove CIR

ANNUAL TURNKEY meticulously maintained and renovated two story gated Pelican Marsh / Island Cove pool/jacuzzi home with stunning lake views and privacy. 3 BR + DEN / 3.5 BA. All new bathrooms, open floor plan, additional second floor loft family room. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs, master and office den downstairs. Basic cable, internet, pool and landscape service included. Pelican Marsh offers miles of walking paths throughout the entire community with a state of the art fitness center that offers yoga, pilates and fitness classes, tennis courts and tennis program. Convenient location near the beach and adjacent to the Mercato with its Whole Foods Market, restaurants, shops, movie theatre, entertainment and more. This is a rare find!