Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

2285 Island Cove CIR

2285 Island Cove Circle · (239) 213-8322
Location

2285 Island Cove Circle, Collier County, FL 34109
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2849 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
yoga
ANNUAL TURNKEY meticulously maintained and renovated two story gated Pelican Marsh / Island Cove pool/jacuzzi home with stunning lake views and privacy. 3 BR + DEN / 3.5 BA. All new bathrooms, open floor plan, additional second floor loft family room. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs, master and office den downstairs. Basic cable, internet, pool and landscape service included. Pelican Marsh offers miles of walking paths throughout the entire community with a state of the art fitness center that offers yoga, pilates and fitness classes, tennis courts and tennis program. Convenient location near the beach and adjacent to the Mercato with its Whole Foods Market, restaurants, shops, movie theatre, entertainment and more. This is a rare find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2285 Island Cove CIR have any available units?
2285 Island Cove CIR has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2285 Island Cove CIR have?
Some of 2285 Island Cove CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2285 Island Cove CIR currently offering any rent specials?
2285 Island Cove CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2285 Island Cove CIR pet-friendly?
No, 2285 Island Cove CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2285 Island Cove CIR offer parking?
No, 2285 Island Cove CIR does not offer parking.
Does 2285 Island Cove CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2285 Island Cove CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2285 Island Cove CIR have a pool?
Yes, 2285 Island Cove CIR has a pool.
Does 2285 Island Cove CIR have accessible units?
No, 2285 Island Cove CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 2285 Island Cove CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2285 Island Cove CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2285 Island Cove CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2285 Island Cove CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
