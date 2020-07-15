All apartments in Collier County
2220 Arielle DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

2220 Arielle DR

2220 Arielle Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

2220 Arielle Drive, Collier County, FL 34109
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2001 · Avail. now

$5,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2041 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully renovated and redecorated Tamarind model located at Arielle in Pelican Marsh. This large end unit condo features three bedrooms, two baths, plus light filled gathering room and two car garage. This upper level unit has a beautiful gourmet kitchen with brand new cabinetry, stunning granite countertops, and high-end stainless steel appliances. New wood flooring throughout living area, dining and bedrooms, with tile in kitchen, gathering room and lanai. Master bathroom has a new double vanity with new cabinetry and lighting. This entire unit has been freshly painted and fashioned in beautiful cool colors, and finished in tranquil shades of grey, white and aqua. King bedroom set in master bedroom, king in second bedroom and queen in third bedroom. Floor to ceiling windows in living room and master look out over a serene lake and fountain. Pelican marsh features private community pools, a large fitness center, and community center as well as a large tennis community. Quick access to I-75, close to Mercato, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Arielle DR have any available units?
2220 Arielle DR has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2220 Arielle DR have?
Some of 2220 Arielle DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Arielle DR currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Arielle DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Arielle DR pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Arielle DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2220 Arielle DR offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Arielle DR offers parking.
Does 2220 Arielle DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 Arielle DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Arielle DR have a pool?
Yes, 2220 Arielle DR has a pool.
Does 2220 Arielle DR have accessible units?
No, 2220 Arielle DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Arielle DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 Arielle DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Arielle DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 Arielle DR does not have units with air conditioning.
