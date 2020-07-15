2220 Arielle DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautifully renovated and redecorated Tamarind model located at Arielle in Pelican Marsh. This large end unit condo features three bedrooms, two baths, plus light filled gathering room and two car garage. This upper level unit has a beautiful gourmet kitchen with brand new cabinetry, stunning granite countertops, and high-end stainless steel appliances. New wood flooring throughout living area, dining and bedrooms, with tile in kitchen, gathering room and lanai. Master bathroom has a new double vanity with new cabinetry and lighting. This entire unit has been freshly painted and fashioned in beautiful cool colors, and finished in tranquil shades of grey, white and aqua. King bedroom set in master bedroom, king in second bedroom and queen in third bedroom. Floor to ceiling windows in living room and master look out over a serene lake and fountain. Pelican marsh features private community pools, a large fitness center, and community center as well as a large tennis community. Quick access to I-75, close to Mercato, shopping and dining.