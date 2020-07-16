2185 Arielle DR

Amenities

Full 3 bedroom condo with long lake views and private garage parking. Enjoy a spacious master suite, and bath, with a large soaking tub and separate shower. This split plan offers privacy with 2 guest bedrooms and a guest bath with tub and shower combination. The dining area, with table for 6, allows for comfortable entertainment. This property is very nicely furnished, and beautifully maintained, making it an excellent choice for your Naples stay! Pelican Marsh offers a full service fitness center, organized tennis, miles of walking and biking, short distance to many restaurants and entertainment.