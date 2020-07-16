All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

2185 Arielle DR

2185 Arielle Drive · (239) 325-1678
Location

2185 Arielle Drive, Collier County, FL 34109
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1402 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
Full 3 bedroom condo with long lake views and private garage parking. Enjoy a spacious master suite, and bath, with a large soaking tub and separate shower. This split plan offers privacy with 2 guest bedrooms and a guest bath with tub and shower combination. The dining area, with table for 6, allows for comfortable entertainment. This property is very nicely furnished, and beautifully maintained, making it an excellent choice for your Naples stay! Pelican Marsh offers a full service fitness center, organized tennis, miles of walking and biking, short distance to many restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2185 Arielle DR have any available units?
2185 Arielle DR has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2185 Arielle DR have?
Some of 2185 Arielle DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2185 Arielle DR currently offering any rent specials?
2185 Arielle DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2185 Arielle DR pet-friendly?
No, 2185 Arielle DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2185 Arielle DR offer parking?
Yes, 2185 Arielle DR offers parking.
Does 2185 Arielle DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2185 Arielle DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2185 Arielle DR have a pool?
No, 2185 Arielle DR does not have a pool.
Does 2185 Arielle DR have accessible units?
No, 2185 Arielle DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2185 Arielle DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2185 Arielle DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2185 Arielle DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2185 Arielle DR does not have units with air conditioning.
