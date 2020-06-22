All apartments in Collier County
1920 Timarron WAY

1920 Timarron Way · (239) 325-3515
Location

1920 Timarron Way, Collier County, FL 34109
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2296 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
This beautiful turnkey furnished three bedroom, three bath Timarron home is light, bright and very well maintained. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more enjoyable. All three bedrooms offer a King bed and flat-screen TV. The open loft has a wonderful built in desk with a sofa bed for an extra guests. Relax by your private heated pool or take advantage of all the Pelican Marsh amenities including an extensive exercise facility known as the "Inspiration Studio", tennis club, social Foundation and security guarded gated entry. This premier community is conveniently located to fine shopping, dining and entertainment, which includes the Mercato located just to the south of Pelican Marsh's main entrance, and is just a quick drive to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Timarron WAY have any available units?
1920 Timarron WAY has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1920 Timarron WAY have?
Some of 1920 Timarron WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Timarron WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Timarron WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Timarron WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Timarron WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1920 Timarron WAY offer parking?
No, 1920 Timarron WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1920 Timarron WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 Timarron WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Timarron WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1920 Timarron WAY has a pool.
Does 1920 Timarron WAY have accessible units?
No, 1920 Timarron WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Timarron WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Timarron WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 Timarron WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 Timarron WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
