1920 Timarron WAY

This beautiful turnkey furnished three bedroom, three bath Timarron home is light, bright and very well maintained. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more enjoyable. All three bedrooms offer a King bed and flat-screen TV. The open loft has a wonderful built in desk with a sofa bed for an extra guests. Relax by your private heated pool or take advantage of all the Pelican Marsh amenities including an extensive exercise facility known as the "Inspiration Studio", tennis club, social Foundation and security guarded gated entry. This premier community is conveniently located to fine shopping, dining and entertainment, which includes the Mercato located just to the south of Pelican Marsh's main entrance, and is just a quick drive to the beach.