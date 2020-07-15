1736 Morning Sun Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry garage pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

*Seasonal Rental* Call 239-325-8038 for Availability

Conveniently located in North Naples, first floor, end unit coach home overlooking peaceful preserves with private screened lanais in front and back, and steps away from community pool. Enjoy the greens and fairways of Arrowhead Golf course (public)!! Unit is tastefully furnished and fully equipped, 2 bedrooms plus den with futon. Attached double car garage. Quiet neighborhood close to I75 access and RSW airport, beaches, churches, shopping and restaurants. Spend winter in paradise!