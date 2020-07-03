1555 Marton Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill internet access media room tennis court

NEW BEACH HOME - HEATED POOL - LAKE VIEWS - PETS ALLOWED - GATED - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LTeMerbEyP3



Welcome to the newer community of Artesia! This gated community is located off of 41/Tamiami Trail and Collier Blvd. in Naples. Sitting in the middle of the popular Marco Island or infamous 5th Avenue in downtown Naples. Either areas are right at your fingertips for enjoyment. This is the new up and coming area, as tons of great restaurants, shops, groceries, etc. have just been added as well.



Artesia has tons to offer including a Clubhouse with heated pool, pool room, theatre, library, hobby room, fitness center, tennis courts, pickle ball, and dog park! There are also wonderful events happening each week to keep you entertained and mingling with your neighbors.



This brand new home provides 2 bedrooms plus a den and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has chic king size bed and furnishings. Flat screen TV in bedroom and walk in closet, shower and dual sinks are provided. Guest bedroom has queen size bed also with flat screen TV. Den has desk and pull out sofa bed to use for third bedroom or office space. There is a tub/shower combo in guest bathroom. All new furniture throughout the home and plenty of linens, towels, kitchen ware, you name it! Modern style sofa with flexible head rests in living room with big Flat screen TV. Owners have extended cable package with sports programs and more! Beautiful dining table seating 6 or expands to fit 8. All stainless steel appliances and gorgeous countertops. Private heated pool on screened in lanai with lake view. Grill outside and relax or entertain. You can go on and on about how wonderful this home is. It will be your perfect home away from home.



Rental Rates:



Jan-March $5,495/mth.

April, Nov.-Dec. $4,495/mth.

May-Oct. $3,495/mth.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4252107)