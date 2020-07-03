All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 1555 Marton Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
1555 Marton Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1555 Marton Court

1555 Marton Court · (239) 898-7902 ext. 2398987902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1555 Marton Court, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1555 Marton Court · Avail. now

$5,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
tennis court
NEW BEACH HOME - HEATED POOL - LAKE VIEWS - PETS ALLOWED - GATED - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LTeMerbEyP3

Welcome to the newer community of Artesia! This gated community is located off of 41/Tamiami Trail and Collier Blvd. in Naples. Sitting in the middle of the popular Marco Island or infamous 5th Avenue in downtown Naples. Either areas are right at your fingertips for enjoyment. This is the new up and coming area, as tons of great restaurants, shops, groceries, etc. have just been added as well.

Artesia has tons to offer including a Clubhouse with heated pool, pool room, theatre, library, hobby room, fitness center, tennis courts, pickle ball, and dog park! There are also wonderful events happening each week to keep you entertained and mingling with your neighbors.

This brand new home provides 2 bedrooms plus a den and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has chic king size bed and furnishings. Flat screen TV in bedroom and walk in closet, shower and dual sinks are provided. Guest bedroom has queen size bed also with flat screen TV. Den has desk and pull out sofa bed to use for third bedroom or office space. There is a tub/shower combo in guest bathroom. All new furniture throughout the home and plenty of linens, towels, kitchen ware, you name it! Modern style sofa with flexible head rests in living room with big Flat screen TV. Owners have extended cable package with sports programs and more! Beautiful dining table seating 6 or expands to fit 8. All stainless steel appliances and gorgeous countertops. Private heated pool on screened in lanai with lake view. Grill outside and relax or entertain. You can go on and on about how wonderful this home is. It will be your perfect home away from home.

Rental Rates:

Jan-March $5,495/mth.
April, Nov.-Dec. $4,495/mth.
May-Oct. $3,495/mth.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4252107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 Marton Court have any available units?
1555 Marton Court has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1555 Marton Court have?
Some of 1555 Marton Court's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 Marton Court currently offering any rent specials?
1555 Marton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 Marton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1555 Marton Court is pet friendly.
Does 1555 Marton Court offer parking?
No, 1555 Marton Court does not offer parking.
Does 1555 Marton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1555 Marton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 Marton Court have a pool?
Yes, 1555 Marton Court has a pool.
Does 1555 Marton Court have accessible units?
No, 1555 Marton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 Marton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1555 Marton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1555 Marton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1555 Marton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1555 Marton Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity