14940 Edgewater CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

JUST LISTED & IMMACULATE! WATERFRONT 3 bedroom with extra large LAKEFRONT screened lanai & a Golf cart is INCLUDED for a quick trip to the pool or Club! Den is furnished as bedroom #3. Granite kitchen, wall mounted TV's in bedrooms & living room, stainless appliances, large breakfast bar & FULLY STOCKED. MOVE RIGHT IN. Lease for season or annually. The community amenities are fabulous with a 125-acre lake, resort-style pool, tennis, pickle ball, kayaking & club house. Centrally located between Naples and Marco Island & close to stores, shopping and restaurants. Special discounts on a multiple month rental or lease annually at a fabulous reduced rental rate! Available NOW ...