Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:55 PM

14940 Edgewater CIR

14940 Edgewater Circle · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14940 Edgewater Circle, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1519 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
JUST LISTED & IMMACULATE! WATERFRONT 3 bedroom with extra large LAKEFRONT screened lanai & a Golf cart is INCLUDED for a quick trip to the pool or Club! Den is furnished as bedroom #3. Granite kitchen, wall mounted TV's in bedrooms & living room, stainless appliances, large breakfast bar & FULLY STOCKED. MOVE RIGHT IN. Lease for season or annually. The community amenities are fabulous with a 125-acre lake, resort-style pool, tennis, pickle ball, kayaking & club house. Centrally located between Naples and Marco Island & close to stores, shopping and restaurants. Special discounts on a multiple month rental or lease annually at a fabulous reduced rental rate! Available NOW ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14940 Edgewater CIR have any available units?
14940 Edgewater CIR has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14940 Edgewater CIR have?
Some of 14940 Edgewater CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14940 Edgewater CIR currently offering any rent specials?
14940 Edgewater CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14940 Edgewater CIR pet-friendly?
No, 14940 Edgewater CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 14940 Edgewater CIR offer parking?
No, 14940 Edgewater CIR does not offer parking.
Does 14940 Edgewater CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14940 Edgewater CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14940 Edgewater CIR have a pool?
Yes, 14940 Edgewater CIR has a pool.
Does 14940 Edgewater CIR have accessible units?
No, 14940 Edgewater CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 14940 Edgewater CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14940 Edgewater CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 14940 Edgewater CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14940 Edgewater CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
