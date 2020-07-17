Amenities

14800 Canton Court Available 08/01/20 ***Available***PET FRIENDLY*** SINGLE FAMILY HOME ***LAKEVIEW*** ANNUAL *** ***REFLECTION LAKES*** - 3D Matterport Walkthrough Available here - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rTaQWfrpR7c&mls=1



This 2000+ square foot home is 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, has a large kitchen with a breakfast nook. This home features granite countertops, large island for entertaining, stainless steel appliances, tasteful wood cabinets, crown molding in living areas, and tile roof. This relatively new property is the perfect home! Schedule your showing today. This home won't lasts long.



***Lawn and Trash included in rent***



***PETS UNDER 35 LBS OK.with approval and deposit***



***First, last and security***



