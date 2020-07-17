All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

14800 Canton Court

14800 Canton Court · No Longer Available
Location

14800 Canton Court, Collier County, FL 34114

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
14800 Canton Court Available 08/01/20 ***Available***PET FRIENDLY*** SINGLE FAMILY HOME ***LAKEVIEW*** ANNUAL *** ***REFLECTION LAKES*** - 3D Matterport Walkthrough Available here - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rTaQWfrpR7c&mls=1

This 2000+ square foot home is 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, has a large kitchen with a breakfast nook. This home features granite countertops, large island for entertaining, stainless steel appliances, tasteful wood cabinets, crown molding in living areas, and tile roof. This relatively new property is the perfect home! Schedule your showing today. This home won't lasts long.

***Lawn and Trash included in rent***

***PETS UNDER 35 LBS OK.with approval and deposit***

***First, last and security***

(RLNE3350076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14800 Canton Court have any available units?
14800 Canton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collier County, FL.
What amenities does 14800 Canton Court have?
Some of 14800 Canton Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14800 Canton Court currently offering any rent specials?
14800 Canton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14800 Canton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 14800 Canton Court is pet friendly.
Does 14800 Canton Court offer parking?
No, 14800 Canton Court does not offer parking.
Does 14800 Canton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14800 Canton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14800 Canton Court have a pool?
Yes, 14800 Canton Court has a pool.
Does 14800 Canton Court have accessible units?
No, 14800 Canton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14800 Canton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14800 Canton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14800 Canton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14800 Canton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
