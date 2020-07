Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool internet access

**APPLICATION PENDING** ANNUAL RENTAL- Three bedroom, two bathroom 2nd floor condo in Berkshire Village! This condo is complimented with laminate hard wood flooring throughout, quartz counter-tops, newer Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen. Very spacious layout! Great view of the pool. Walking distances to the community park, shopping and restaurants. Minutes from from Naples beaches and Downtown Naples!