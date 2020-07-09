All apartments in Collier County
1405 Sweetwater CV

1405 Sweetwater Cove · (239) 826-1891
Location

1405 Sweetwater Cove, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
playground
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Just reduced!!!! GREAT LOCATION to enjoy SWFL's Season! Enjoy the friendly, social and active life-style of Sterling Oaks, located in North Naples on Route 41, just one mile south of Bonita Beach Road. This furnished two-bedroom plus den/two bath second floor unit is located close to the Clubhouse, pool and community amenities. Relax on the lanai with western view that overlooks a green area. Amenities include beautiful salt-water pool with Cabana food and drink service, 12 tennis courts, Bocce courts with active organized Bocce Program, Pickleball, Clubhouse with restaurant facilities, and a designated playground for children. Enjoy the advantages of Southwest Florida living in this fabulous tennis community close to beaches, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Sweetwater CV have any available units?
1405 Sweetwater CV has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1405 Sweetwater CV have?
Some of 1405 Sweetwater CV's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Sweetwater CV currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Sweetwater CV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Sweetwater CV pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Sweetwater CV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1405 Sweetwater CV offer parking?
No, 1405 Sweetwater CV does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Sweetwater CV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 Sweetwater CV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Sweetwater CV have a pool?
Yes, 1405 Sweetwater CV has a pool.
Does 1405 Sweetwater CV have accessible units?
No, 1405 Sweetwater CV does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Sweetwater CV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Sweetwater CV has units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Sweetwater CV have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Sweetwater CV does not have units with air conditioning.
