1405 Sweetwater CV

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Just reduced!!!! GREAT LOCATION to enjoy SWFL's Season! Enjoy the friendly, social and active life-style of Sterling Oaks, located in North Naples on Route 41, just one mile south of Bonita Beach Road. This furnished two-bedroom plus den/two bath second floor unit is located close to the Clubhouse, pool and community amenities. Relax on the lanai with western view that overlooks a green area. Amenities include beautiful salt-water pool with Cabana food and drink service, 12 tennis courts, Bocce courts with active organized Bocce Program, Pickleball, Clubhouse with restaurant facilities, and a designated playground for children. Enjoy the advantages of Southwest Florida living in this fabulous tennis community close to beaches, shopping and restaurants.