1405 Sweetwater CV

Amenities
Just reduced!!!! GREAT LOCATION to enjoy SWFL's Season! Enjoy the friendly, social and active life-style of Sterling Oaks, located in North Naples on Route 41, just one mile south of Bonita Beach Road. This furnished two-bedroom plus den/two bath second floor unit is located close to the Clubhouse, pool and community amenities. Relax on the lanai with western view that overlooks a green area. Amenities include beautiful salt-water pool with Cabana food and drink service, 12 tennis courts, Bocce courts with active organized Bocce Program, Pickleball, Clubhouse with restaurant facilities, and a designated playground for children. Enjoy the advantages of Southwest Florida living in this fabulous tennis community close to beaches, shopping and restaurants.