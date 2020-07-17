All apartments in Collier County
13515 Cambridge LN
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:07 AM

13515 Cambridge LN

13515 Cambridge Lane · (239) 784-6721
Location

13515 Cambridge Lane, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful, spacious like new, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the gated community of Manchester Square! Centrally located off Livingston Road south of Orange Blossom Dr. within highly rated schools, with very close proximity to The Community School and FB Academy private schools. Close to Mercato, Waterside shoppes and the 10-15 minutes to the white sand beaches of Naples. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry and granite counters. Lots of storage and huge walk-in closet in master bedroom. Plantation shutters throughout. Open living room leads to private, screened lanai with fantastic lake views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13515 Cambridge LN have any available units?
13515 Cambridge LN has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13515 Cambridge LN have?
Some of 13515 Cambridge LN's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13515 Cambridge LN currently offering any rent specials?
13515 Cambridge LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13515 Cambridge LN pet-friendly?
No, 13515 Cambridge LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 13515 Cambridge LN offer parking?
No, 13515 Cambridge LN does not offer parking.
Does 13515 Cambridge LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13515 Cambridge LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13515 Cambridge LN have a pool?
No, 13515 Cambridge LN does not have a pool.
Does 13515 Cambridge LN have accessible units?
No, 13515 Cambridge LN does not have accessible units.
Does 13515 Cambridge LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 13515 Cambridge LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13515 Cambridge LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 13515 Cambridge LN does not have units with air conditioning.
