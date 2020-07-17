13515 Cambridge LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful, spacious like new, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the gated community of Manchester Square! Centrally located off Livingston Road south of Orange Blossom Dr. within highly rated schools, with very close proximity to The Community School and FB Academy private schools. Close to Mercato, Waterside shoppes and the 10-15 minutes to the white sand beaches of Naples. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry and granite counters. Lots of storage and huge walk-in closet in master bedroom. Plantation shutters throughout. Open living room leads to private, screened lanai with fantastic lake views.