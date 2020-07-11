1224 Manado DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool pool table media room

STUNNING! Three (3) bedroom/ three (3) bathroom single family RESORT home located in ARTESIA!

PET FRIENDLY (with approval). When you walk through the front door, you are going to say WOW!

Your RETREAT has been designed and furnished by Robb & Stuckey, $90K of goodies to make your

stay VERY enjoyable. Every room is spacious and well appointed. The tall ceilings with designer ceiling

fans add to the flair. Of course there is a private pool (not heated) for your enjoyment, but there is also a very

large community pool (heated), club house, fitness center, theater, billiards, pickle ball court, and dog park.

ARTESIA is conveniently located south of US-41, just off 951, Collier Blvd. Turn right onto Tower Road

(Rockery Bay Reserve) to Barefoot Williams Road, turn right. ARTESIA is on your left.