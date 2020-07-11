All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

1224 Manado DR

1224 Manado Drive · (239) 449-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1224 Manado Drive, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1973 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
media room
STUNNING! Three (3) bedroom/ three (3) bathroom single family RESORT home located in ARTESIA!
PET FRIENDLY (with approval). When you walk through the front door, you are going to say WOW!
Your RETREAT has been designed and furnished by Robb & Stuckey, $90K of goodies to make your
stay VERY enjoyable. Every room is spacious and well appointed. The tall ceilings with designer ceiling
fans add to the flair. Of course there is a private pool (not heated) for your enjoyment, but there is also a very
large community pool (heated), club house, fitness center, theater, billiards, pickle ball court, and dog park.
ARTESIA is conveniently located south of US-41, just off 951, Collier Blvd. Turn right onto Tower Road
(Rockery Bay Reserve) to Barefoot Williams Road, turn right. ARTESIA is on your left.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Manado DR have any available units?
1224 Manado DR has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1224 Manado DR have?
Some of 1224 Manado DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Manado DR currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Manado DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Manado DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 Manado DR is pet friendly.
Does 1224 Manado DR offer parking?
No, 1224 Manado DR does not offer parking.
Does 1224 Manado DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1224 Manado DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Manado DR have a pool?
Yes, 1224 Manado DR has a pool.
Does 1224 Manado DR have accessible units?
No, 1224 Manado DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Manado DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 Manado DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Manado DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 Manado DR does not have units with air conditioning.
