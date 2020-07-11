1224 Manado DR

Amenities
STUNNING! Three (3) bedroom/ three (3) bathroom single family RESORT home located in ARTESIA!
PET FRIENDLY (with approval). When you walk through the front door, you are going to say WOW!
Your RETREAT has been designed and furnished by Robb & Stuckey, $90K of goodies to make your
stay VERY enjoyable. Every room is spacious and well appointed. The tall ceilings with designer ceiling
fans add to the flair. Of course there is a private pool (not heated) for your enjoyment, but there is also a very
large community pool (heated), club house, fitness center, theater, billiards, pickle ball court, and dog park.
ARTESIA is conveniently located south of US-41, just off 951, Collier Blvd. Turn right onto Tower Road
(Rockery Bay Reserve) to Barefoot Williams Road, turn right. ARTESIA is on your left.