1166 Sweetwater LN

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court gym parking garage sauna

Relax and enjoy your stay in this highly upgraded coach home in Sterling Oaks. This North Naples property features three bedroom, two baths , a one car garage, and is located on the first floor. Kitchen has been upgraded with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and well appointed cabinets. Sterling Oaks is know for its resort style amenities! Residents have access to a restaurant, fitness room, sauna, bocce ball, pickleball, and endless shaded sidewalks. Sterling Oaks is conveniently located only a few minutes from beaches and shopping.