1166 Sweetwater LN

Amenities
Relax and enjoy your stay in this highly upgraded coach home in Sterling Oaks. This North Naples property features three bedroom, two baths , a one car garage, and is located on the first floor. Kitchen has been upgraded with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and well appointed cabinets. Sterling Oaks is know for its resort style amenities! Residents have access to a restaurant, fitness room, sauna, bocce ball, pickleball, and endless shaded sidewalks. Sterling Oaks is conveniently located only a few minutes from beaches and shopping.