All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 1166 Sweetwater LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
1166 Sweetwater LN
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

1166 Sweetwater LN

1166 Sweetwater Lane · (239) 451-3012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1166 Sweetwater Lane, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1703 · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1557 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
garage
sauna
Relax and enjoy your stay in this highly upgraded coach home in Sterling Oaks. This North Naples property features three bedroom, two baths , a one car garage, and is located on the first floor. Kitchen has been upgraded with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and well appointed cabinets. Sterling Oaks is know for its resort style amenities! Residents have access to a restaurant, fitness room, sauna, bocce ball, pickleball, and endless shaded sidewalks. Sterling Oaks is conveniently located only a few minutes from beaches and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 Sweetwater LN have any available units?
1166 Sweetwater LN has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1166 Sweetwater LN have?
Some of 1166 Sweetwater LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 Sweetwater LN currently offering any rent specials?
1166 Sweetwater LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 Sweetwater LN pet-friendly?
No, 1166 Sweetwater LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1166 Sweetwater LN offer parking?
Yes, 1166 Sweetwater LN offers parking.
Does 1166 Sweetwater LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1166 Sweetwater LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 Sweetwater LN have a pool?
No, 1166 Sweetwater LN does not have a pool.
Does 1166 Sweetwater LN have accessible units?
No, 1166 Sweetwater LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 Sweetwater LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1166 Sweetwater LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 Sweetwater LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1166 Sweetwater LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1166 Sweetwater LN?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity