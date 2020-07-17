109 Bobolink WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Location, location, and a beautiful view! Three miles from the beach; shopping and restaurants surround you. The beautiful lake view is calming and the loop around Naples Bath and Tennis is surrounded with nature and wildlife. This two bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse has granite in the kitchen, beautiful tile work in the Bathrooms and spacious Bedrooms, each with its own bath. One of the few townhouses in Naples Bath and Tennis so you have no one above you and you are able to park your car right in front and walk right in! Sanchez-Casal Academy is an Active Tennis Club on premise and offers monthly, daily, or annual memberships for tennis, Olympic size pool and clubhouse with restaurant/cafe. Don't miss this one!