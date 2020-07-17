All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:15 AM

109 Bobolink WAY

109 Bobolink Way · (239) 777-2655
Location

109 Bobolink Way, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1195 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Location, location, and a beautiful view! Three miles from the beach; shopping and restaurants surround you. The beautiful lake view is calming and the loop around Naples Bath and Tennis is surrounded with nature and wildlife. This two bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse has granite in the kitchen, beautiful tile work in the Bathrooms and spacious Bedrooms, each with its own bath. One of the few townhouses in Naples Bath and Tennis so you have no one above you and you are able to park your car right in front and walk right in! Sanchez-Casal Academy is an Active Tennis Club on premise and offers monthly, daily, or annual memberships for tennis, Olympic size pool and clubhouse with restaurant/cafe. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Bobolink WAY have any available units?
109 Bobolink WAY has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Bobolink WAY have?
Some of 109 Bobolink WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Bobolink WAY currently offering any rent specials?
109 Bobolink WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Bobolink WAY pet-friendly?
No, 109 Bobolink WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 109 Bobolink WAY offer parking?
No, 109 Bobolink WAY does not offer parking.
Does 109 Bobolink WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Bobolink WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Bobolink WAY have a pool?
Yes, 109 Bobolink WAY has a pool.
Does 109 Bobolink WAY have accessible units?
No, 109 Bobolink WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Bobolink WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Bobolink WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Bobolink WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Bobolink WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
