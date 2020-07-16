All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:07 PM

10684 Gulf Shore DR

10684 Gulf Shore Drive · (239) 564-2799
Location

10684 Gulf Shore Drive, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-103 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
tennis court
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 2020 - MAY 2021 Monte Carlo is a highly-coveted, low density, lushly-landscaped gated community on Gulf Shore which overlooks the bay and Vanderbilt Beach. The condo is conveniently located and within walking distance to The Ritz Carlton, Turtle Club, and La Playa. This charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath unit has in-residence laundry, open balcony with wood grey tile floor, kitchen & open living / dining room. Completely modernized and remodeled for your beachfront retreat. Luxury upgrades include tile flooring throughout the entire residence, Pompeii quartz countertops (imported from Naples, Italy) in the kitchen and showers, all matching Samsung equipment (Fridge - freezer with built in TV, dishwasher, combo microwave - oven - 70 inch flatscreen TV). Enjoy the amenities Monte Carlo Club has to offer including a pool, fishing on docks, bike rack, small library, grill, tennis court, all with secured fenced access.

AVAILABLE for $4,000 X MONTH (MAY 2020 - DECEMBER 2020)

$4000 OFF SEASON
$8500 IN SEASON 2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10684 Gulf Shore DR have any available units?
10684 Gulf Shore DR has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10684 Gulf Shore DR have?
Some of 10684 Gulf Shore DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10684 Gulf Shore DR currently offering any rent specials?
10684 Gulf Shore DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10684 Gulf Shore DR pet-friendly?
No, 10684 Gulf Shore DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 10684 Gulf Shore DR offer parking?
No, 10684 Gulf Shore DR does not offer parking.
Does 10684 Gulf Shore DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10684 Gulf Shore DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10684 Gulf Shore DR have a pool?
Yes, 10684 Gulf Shore DR has a pool.
Does 10684 Gulf Shore DR have accessible units?
No, 10684 Gulf Shore DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10684 Gulf Shore DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10684 Gulf Shore DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10684 Gulf Shore DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10684 Gulf Shore DR does not have units with air conditioning.
