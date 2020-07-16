10684 Gulf Shore DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill bike storage tennis court

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 2020 - MAY 2021 Monte Carlo is a highly-coveted, low density, lushly-landscaped gated community on Gulf Shore which overlooks the bay and Vanderbilt Beach. The condo is conveniently located and within walking distance to The Ritz Carlton, Turtle Club, and La Playa. This charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath unit has in-residence laundry, open balcony with wood grey tile floor, kitchen & open living / dining room. Completely modernized and remodeled for your beachfront retreat. Luxury upgrades include tile flooring throughout the entire residence, Pompeii quartz countertops (imported from Naples, Italy) in the kitchen and showers, all matching Samsung equipment (Fridge - freezer with built in TV, dishwasher, combo microwave - oven - 70 inch flatscreen TV). Enjoy the amenities Monte Carlo Club has to offer including a pool, fishing on docks, bike rack, small library, grill, tennis court, all with secured fenced access.



AVAILABLE for $4,000 X MONTH (MAY 2020 - DECEMBER 2020)



$4000 OFF SEASON

$8500 IN SEASON 2021