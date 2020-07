Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Fully Furnished Three Bedroom Two Bath Home is close to Downtown, the Gulf of Mexico beaches, great area restaurants, and a variety of retail stores. This lovely home is available for Annual Rent. Beautifully decorated South Florida style and ready to move in. Kitchen includes a breakfast nook overlooking the back yard. Spacious Master Bath as both a large tub and separate shower. All bedrooms have wood flooring. Immediate occupancy upon Condo Association approval. Use of community pool and tennis court are included with rental. Best of all the Condo Association takes care of all the landscape maintenance so all you need to do is sit back and enjoy life.