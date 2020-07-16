10270 Heritage Bay BLVD

Amenities

Looking for a winter getaway where you can enjoy golfing on a top notch course? Come enjoy this turnkey furnished 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom, Den, 2 Bath Veranda with a Garage. This condo features a gorgeous Lake & Golf Course view and is sure to impress. Enjoy Fabulous Sunrise Views from the Screened Large Rear Lanai & Breathtaking Sunsets From the Large, Screened Front Lanai. Heritage Bay Offers Exceptional Amenities including a 27 Hole Championship Golf Course, State of The Art Fitness Center, 7 Har Tru Lighted Tennis Courts, 2 Lighted Pickle Ball Courts, Lawn Bocci, Large Aqua Driving Range, 3 Putting Practice Areas, a Resort Style Main Pool w/ Chickee Bar & 5 Satellite Pools, A Beautiful Large Clubhouse w/ Casual & Formal Dining, Card Rooms, & a Large Billiard Rm. Available 2021!