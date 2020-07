Amenities

Beautiful view of a lake with water fountain from this ground floor condo. Great location in the upscale gated community of Tarpon Cove. Nice, quiet community. The pool is only a short walk from this unit. Full-size washer and dryer in unit. Yacht and Racket Club Membership available. Resort-style pool, multiple other community pools, tennis, tiki bar, fitness center, and beach shuttle service with membership.