Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

261 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Coconut Creek, FL

Finding an apartment in Coconut Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Winston Park
21 Units Available
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,381
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1379 sqft
Great location, close to Florida Turnpike and I-95. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, parking, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Winston Park
12 Units Available
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,214
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1209 sqft
Located near I-95 and Florida Turnpike. Lots of green space in a park-like community. On-site fitness area, car cleaning area and dog park. Spacious, updated interiors with modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1350 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and more. Great location near Coconut Creek, Mizner Park and Boca Raton beaches.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
40 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1584 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
28 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
1405 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
12 Units Available
Waterview at Coconut Creek
3621 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1106 sqft
Newly renovated homes with chef-inspired kitchens and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the playground, tennis courts and pool. Near shopping destinations, including Promenade at Coconut Creek and Town Center at Boca Raton. By Sawgrass Expressway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Coral Gate
9 Units Available
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Coconut Creek
22 Units Available
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Winston Park
25 Units Available
Broadstone Cypress Hammocks
5201 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1411 sqft
Huge modern apartments with real hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry. Near Florida's Turnpike. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, game room and media room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1000 sqft
A resort-style pool, lush tropical landscape and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and pool area round out this community's amenities. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios. Peppertree Plaza's shopping and dining moments away.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5422 NW 42nd Way
5422 Northwest 42nd Way, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
Move in with as low as FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT!! Welcome to your new home, You will enjoy the modern living of this nicely maintained upgraded home & with a very stable & reliable ownership.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5550 NW 40th Ter
5550 Northwest 40th Terrace, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
Only First Month & Security Moves You In!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3802 NW 59th St
3802 Northwest 59th Street, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
FIRST AND SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained, you will enjoy a very stable & reliable ownership. All combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5807 NW 42nd Ln
5807 Northwest 42nd Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
Only First & Security Moves You In!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5202 NW 54th Ave
5202 Northwest 54th Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Winston Park is a must see. This property is located in the heart of Coconut Creek.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5442 NW 54th Dr
5442 Northwest 54th Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,680
Come see this POOL HOME with modern living, nicely maintained with great upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership. All this combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3863 NW 63rd Ct
3863 Northwest 63rd Court, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** Call this beautiful property in Coconut Creek home!! Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Coconut Creek, FL.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
611 Lyons Rd 8204
611 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
862 sqft
Unit 8204 Available 06/20/20 Coconut Creek - Property Id: 283790 This is a huge 1 bedroom apartment with a beautiful water view.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5831 NW 40th Ln
5831 Northwest 40th Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2266 sqft
Beautiful 3bedroom 2bathroom 2car garage home for rent! Very spacious. Stainless steel appliances. Screened in patio. Fenced yard for the dogs. Make this home yours, today! (RLNE5826103)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
3675 Carambola Cir
3675 Carambola Circle North, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1332 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bath lakefront townhouse in popular Coconut Creek Township community. Great lakefront view with screen enclosed Patio. Township offers a variety of amenities.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
941 Lyons Rd
941 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1246 sqft
Available July 1st! Make this condo your home! Enjoy the openness of the vaulted ceilings, the natural light flowing in through the windows, ceramic tile throughout, full size washer and dryer, and the unit is move in ready! Awesome community with

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Regency Lakes at Coconut Creek
1 Unit Available
5838 Eagle Cay Circle
5838 Eagle Cay Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
5838 Eagle Cay Circle, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3405 Bimini Lane
3405 Bimini Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOVELY FULL FURNISHED, 1.1/5! MINIMUM 4 MONTHS, LAUNDRY INSIDE, ENCLOSED PATIO,GARDEN VIEW, TITLE, CLOSE TO ELEVATOR.
City Guide for Coconut Creek, FL

There is only one butterfly capital in the world, and that is Coconut Creek. Recently labeled a 2013 Playful City, Coconut Creek, is home to the largest population of different butterfly species, thanks to playing host to the largest aviary in the world. So if youre lucky to be in "The Amazing Race" and your next clue says "butterfly world," dont head south to the Amazon Jungle.

Coconut Creek, a Broward County city, is comfortably sandwiched, like Kobe beef peeking out of a burger bun, between Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. The city's population, as per the census in 2010, stands proud at around 52,909 people. Of course, this has changed slightly since then. But it doesnt feel crowded at all. If you divide the land size (12 square miles) by the population, every single person in that city has about 0.0002 square miles to him or herself. And since some people have coupled up, theres more than enough room for everyone.

Having trouble with Craigslist Coconut Creek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Coconut Creek, FL

Finding an apartment in Coconut Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

