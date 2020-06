Amenities

AVAILABLE MARCH 1 2020. 6 MONTHS MINUMUM. Stunning luxury condo building full luxury living fully furnished turn key. The condo is built to the highest quality standards, full marble floors and stunning layout for functionality and live-ability. The top level features a private observation deck that overlooks the yacht club with fabulous views of the Indian River. Full luxury marble floors through home and wonderful floor plans with 3 master bedrooms. Elevator makes getting up and down easy. Property comes fully furnished so it is turn key property. Property also has two indoor garage parking spots just steps from your own private front door. Must see to understand what is offered here. Schedule your private showings today!