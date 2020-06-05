337 Mcleod Drive

Amenities

Totally awesome total remodel of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home located a block and a half from the Indian River on the east side of US 1.Nothing has been left undone. Finishing touches are updated in every room.. Newer roof, windows, doors, flooring, appliances and fully painted in and out.This great home sits on a great corner lot with a fully fenced back yard with a large deck for those party gatherings.Twice monthly lawn mowing included in rent.This home has it all including a great location with easy access to US 1, 528, I95, KSC, CCSFS, Orlando, EVERYTHING!!!Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, no dangerous breeds with non refundable $275 pet fee.