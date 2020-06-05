All apartments in Cocoa
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:07 AM

337 Mcleod Drive

337 Mc Leod Drive · (321) 258-9569
Location

337 Mc Leod Drive, Cocoa, FL 32922
Carleton Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Totally awesome total remodel of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home located a block and a half from the Indian River on the east side of US 1.Nothing has been left undone. Finishing touches are updated in every room.. Newer roof, windows, doors, flooring, appliances and fully painted in and out.This great home sits on a great corner lot with a fully fenced back yard with a large deck for those party gatherings.Twice monthly lawn mowing included in rent.This home has it all including a great location with easy access to US 1, 528, I95, KSC, CCSFS, Orlando, EVERYTHING!!!Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, no dangerous breeds with non refundable $275 pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 275
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Mcleod Drive have any available units?
337 Mcleod Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 337 Mcleod Drive have?
Some of 337 Mcleod Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Mcleod Drive currently offering any rent specials?
337 Mcleod Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Mcleod Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 Mcleod Drive is pet friendly.
Does 337 Mcleod Drive offer parking?
Yes, 337 Mcleod Drive does offer parking.
Does 337 Mcleod Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 Mcleod Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Mcleod Drive have a pool?
No, 337 Mcleod Drive does not have a pool.
Does 337 Mcleod Drive have accessible units?
No, 337 Mcleod Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Mcleod Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 Mcleod Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 337 Mcleod Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 Mcleod Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
