Very nice unit with two bedrooms and one and a half baths. Unit has a back covered patio to enjoy the Florida sunshine, washer & dryer hookups in a separate laundry room for your convenience, tile throughout. Great location in the Space Coast Gardens subdivision. Clean, light and bright duplex with a yard for a small pet to play in.