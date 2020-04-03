All apartments in Cocoa Beach
Find more places like 580 S Brevard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cocoa Beach, FL
/
580 S Brevard Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:12 PM

580 S Brevard Avenue

580 South Brevard Avenue · (321) 544-5885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cocoa Beach
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

580 South Brevard Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 815 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Coastal living at its finest! Beautiful direct river front condo in Cocoa Beach. Nicely appointed two bedroom, two bath, fully furnished, with king size beds; all ready to move in. Enjoy Harbor Isles three pools, tennis courts, club house and gorgeous river walk; as well as its close proximity to Ramp Road with boat ramp access to the Banana River. Just a short two block walk to the ocean provides beach fun anytime. Close to Patrick Air Force Base and a quick drive to Orlando. Ready for you to come relax, and enjoy all the best that the coast has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 S Brevard Avenue have any available units?
580 S Brevard Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 580 S Brevard Avenue have?
Some of 580 S Brevard Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 S Brevard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
580 S Brevard Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 S Brevard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 580 S Brevard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 580 S Brevard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 580 S Brevard Avenue does offer parking.
Does 580 S Brevard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 580 S Brevard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 S Brevard Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 580 S Brevard Avenue has a pool.
Does 580 S Brevard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 580 S Brevard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 580 S Brevard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 580 S Brevard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 580 S Brevard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 580 S Brevard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 580 S Brevard Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cocoa Beach 1 BedroomsCocoa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Cocoa Beach Accessible ApartmentsCocoa Beach Apartments with Balcony
Cocoa Beach Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
West Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL
Viera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity