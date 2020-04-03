580 S Brevard Avenue

Amenities

Coastal living at its finest! Beautiful direct river front condo in Cocoa Beach. Nicely appointed two bedroom, two bath, fully furnished, with king size beds; all ready to move in. Enjoy Harbor Isles three pools, tennis courts, club house and gorgeous river walk; as well as its close proximity to Ramp Road with boat ramp access to the Banana River. Just a short two block walk to the ocean provides beach fun anytime. Close to Patrick Air Force Base and a quick drive to Orlando. Ready for you to come relax, and enjoy all the best that the coast has to offer.