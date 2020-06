Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pool hot tub

Desirable and lovely 1st floor corner unit backing up to the pool! Light, bright, and colorful with newer carpet and paint! Open floor plan. Patio looks out to the pool and has a large storage closet with washer/dryer hookup. Great location in the heart of beautiful Cocoa Beach, Walking distance to beaches, across the way from the river, shopping, dinning, and all major thoroughfares.