Cocoa Beach, FL
5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505

5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard · (321) 480-1425
Location

5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Avon By The Sea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 505 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
GEORGEOUS OCEAN VIEW CONDO ON COCOA BEACH - Property Id: 310735

Cocoa Beach Paradise! Enjoy breakfast on the Balcony, looking out at tranquil views of the ocean each morning!Beautiful, fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo unit.Located next to the Cocoa Beach Pier. Fabulous shopping and restaurants within walking distance.Unit features 1 King Bedroom suite and 1 Queen Bedroom suite with Private Bathrooms.Washer and dryer in the unit.Small balcony off the living room and one Bedroom suite. May be rented by the night ($150.00 per night) with a 3 night minimum.Full kitchen with dishwasher and microwave.Pets under 20 pounds will be considered with a pet deposit - please inquire when making a reservation.Measurements approx, renter to verify. Rent includes Cable TV, Electricity, Full Lawn Maint, Pest Control, Pool Maintenance, Sewer, Trash P/U, Water. Please note resort tax and cleaning fee apply, inquire for more details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5300-ocean-beach-blvd-cocoa-beach-fl-unit-505/310735
Property Id 310735

(RLNE5946892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505 have any available units?
5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505 have?
Some of 5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505 currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505 is pet friendly.
Does 5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505 offer parking?
No, 5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505 does not offer parking.
Does 5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505 have a pool?
Yes, 5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505 has a pool.
Does 5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505 have accessible units?
No, 5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505 does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505 does not have units with air conditioning.
