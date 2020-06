Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MONTHLY SEASONAL RENTAL Welcome to Seaside Escape at Cocoa Beach! This beautiful villa offers the comforts of home with a chic beach feel. Professionally decorated with brand new finishes. The villa has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is located within steps of the beach and Pier. Lots of natural light, large master with balcony and garden tub. Walking distance to shops and restaurants, located in Cocoa Beach close to Port Canaveral. High season January thru April $3000