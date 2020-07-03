3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard

Amenities

Updated Southeast Corner unit in a small oceanfront community! Only 3 units per floor! Great ocean views await you in this 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with brand new leather dual power reclining sofa and love seat plus all furnishings including THREE 55 inch smart TVs !! Exercise room with recreation room and indoor area for storing your bikes. Rent includes water, sewage, garbage, basic cable and Internet. Located toward the quiet South end of Ocean Beach Blvd, yet close to shopping, restaurants, trolley/bus stop and the famous Cocoa Beach Pier! Available July 1st, 2020. 1 year lease preferred. NO Pets.