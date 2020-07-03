All apartments in Cocoa Beach
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:23 PM

3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard

3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard · (321) 752-5858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401a · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
internet access
Updated Southeast Corner unit in a small oceanfront community! Only 3 units per floor! Great ocean views await you in this 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with brand new leather dual power reclining sofa and love seat plus all furnishings including THREE 55 inch smart TVs !! Exercise room with recreation room and indoor area for storing your bikes. Rent includes water, sewage, garbage, basic cable and Internet. Located toward the quiet South end of Ocean Beach Blvd, yet close to shopping, restaurants, trolley/bus stop and the famous Cocoa Beach Pier! Available July 1st, 2020. 1 year lease preferred. NO Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard have any available units?
3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard have?
Some of 3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Ocean Beach Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
