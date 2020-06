Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! This riverfront unit offers easy access to all Cocoa Beach has to offer! Steps away from shopping and restaurants! Right across the street from the beach AND walk out back onto your very own boat dock! 1 Car garage and VERY spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space! Full size washer and dryer. Large living space with a beautiful enclosed porch over looking the river. Community pool just around the corner from the unit. No pets please,per Association.