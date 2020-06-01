2001 S Banana River Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub

Welcome to Cocoa Beach home! This beautiful 3br/2ba condo is ready to call home. Spacious, open floor plan with a view!...this unit overlooks the marina. The kitchen is nicely updated cwith lots of cabinets and granite counters to include a breakfast bar. Matching cabinets and granite in each of the bathrooms. This corner unit offers plenty of sunshine with additional north facing windows. Master has walk-in closet. Screened in patio over looks the well maintained grounds and marina, this unit is on the Banana River. Lots of amenities to include kayak and bike storage areas, a storage locker, pool over looking the river, recreation room, and covered parking. Close to shopping and the beach! Owner will consider a pet. Condo doc's only allow for a pet under 20lbs