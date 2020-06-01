All apartments in Cocoa Beach
2001 S Banana River Boulevard
Last updated June 1 2020 at 11:32 AM

2001 S Banana River Boulevard

2001 S Banana River Boulevard · (321) 259-3990
Location

2001 S Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Cocoa Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1489 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
Welcome to Cocoa Beach home! This beautiful 3br/2ba condo is ready to call home. Spacious, open floor plan with a view!...this unit overlooks the marina. The kitchen is nicely updated cwith lots of cabinets and granite counters to include a breakfast bar. Matching cabinets and granite in each of the bathrooms. This corner unit offers plenty of sunshine with additional north facing windows. Master has walk-in closet. Screened in patio over looks the well maintained grounds and marina, this unit is on the Banana River. Lots of amenities to include kayak and bike storage areas, a storage locker, pool over looking the river, recreation room, and covered parking. Close to shopping and the beach! Owner will consider a pet. Condo doc's only allow for a pet under 20lbs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 S Banana River Boulevard have any available units?
2001 S Banana River Boulevard has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2001 S Banana River Boulevard have?
Some of 2001 S Banana River Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 S Banana River Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2001 S Banana River Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 S Banana River Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 S Banana River Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2001 S Banana River Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2001 S Banana River Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2001 S Banana River Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 S Banana River Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 S Banana River Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2001 S Banana River Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2001 S Banana River Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2001 S Banana River Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 S Banana River Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 S Banana River Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 S Banana River Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 S Banana River Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
