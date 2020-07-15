All apartments in Cocoa Beach
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

200 St. Lucie Ln

200 Saint Lucie Ln · (828) 489-6235
Location

200 Saint Lucie Ln, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1.5 baths, $1400 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 665 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Furnished Condo just 2 blocks to the beach! - Property Id: 245969

Recently renovated, fully furnished in a great location! Available August 1, 2020. Reduced to $1400 per month (all utilities included - water, cable TV, WIFI, electric and HOA amenities). Lease term 3 month minimum, up to 5 months. 2 blocks to the beach, shopping, restaurants, and activities. Walk to everything! First floor, easy access, parking just outside the front door. Bright and roomy living area with large 50" flat screen TV. New bright kitchen, new walk in shower, new 1/2 bath for guests. Generous master bedroom with 2nd TV and large walk in closet. Screened in porch with direct access to outdoor grilling, community pool, and picnic area. Easily store your bikes, and beach chairs on the porch. Coin laundry just steps away from the unit. ($45 Application/Background Screening Fee is additional. A one time professional cleaning fee of $100 deducted from security deposit)
Property Id 245969

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 St. Lucie Ln have any available units?
200 St. Lucie Ln has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 St. Lucie Ln have?
Some of 200 St. Lucie Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 St. Lucie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
200 St. Lucie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 St. Lucie Ln pet-friendly?
No, 200 St. Lucie Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 200 St. Lucie Ln offer parking?
Yes, 200 St. Lucie Ln offers parking.
Does 200 St. Lucie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 St. Lucie Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 St. Lucie Ln have a pool?
Yes, 200 St. Lucie Ln has a pool.
Does 200 St. Lucie Ln have accessible units?
No, 200 St. Lucie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 200 St. Lucie Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 St. Lucie Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 St. Lucie Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 St. Lucie Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
