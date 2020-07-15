200 St. Lucie Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Available 08/01/20 Furnished Condo just 2 blocks to the beach! - Property Id: 245969



Recently renovated, fully furnished in a great location! Available August 1, 2020. Reduced to $1400 per month (all utilities included - water, cable TV, WIFI, electric and HOA amenities). Lease term 3 month minimum, up to 5 months. 2 blocks to the beach, shopping, restaurants, and activities. Walk to everything! First floor, easy access, parking just outside the front door. Bright and roomy living area with large 50" flat screen TV. New bright kitchen, new walk in shower, new 1/2 bath for guests. Generous master bedroom with 2nd TV and large walk in closet. Screened in porch with direct access to outdoor grilling, community pool, and picnic area. Easily store your bikes, and beach chairs on the porch. Coin laundry just steps away from the unit. ($45 Application/Background Screening Fee is additional. A one time professional cleaning fee of $100 deducted from security deposit)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245969

Property Id 245969



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5876699)