Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub

AVAILABLE NOW - DIRECT RIVER - TOP FLOOR - Secure building offering 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a huge balcony to see the beautiful views of the banana river. Unit has just been freshly painted and the carpets have all been professionally cleaned. Small pets up to 30 lbs are considered. Centrally located and walking distance to the beach, shops and restaurants. Unfurnished and waiting just for you. Come see what the ''Cocoa Beach Vibe'' is all about!