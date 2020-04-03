147 E Pasco Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This pool home features a total of 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and may be separated into 2 units creating much privacy for family, friends and the mother-in-law. East unit is a single story 3/1, 1358 sf, and the west unit a 2/2, 1262 sqft with the living space on first floor and bedrooms on the second. Both with full kitchens! This home was updated in 2016 and owners have since redecorated June 2018. Large fenced in backyard with covered patio overlooking pool & spa. Oversized paved driveway with RV/boat parking. Both sides of the home has been completely refurnished and has everything you need to get away. Located just minutes from fishing, boating, cruising & restaurants. 45 minutes to airport. Monthly rental $6300.00 or can be rented by the week starting at $2135 - $2500.