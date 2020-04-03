All apartments in Cocoa Beach
Location

147 Pasco Ln E, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This pool home features a total of 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and may be separated into 2 units creating much privacy for family, friends and the mother-in-law. East unit is a single story 3/1, 1358 sf, and the west unit a 2/2, 1262 sqft with the living space on first floor and bedrooms on the second. Both with full kitchens! This home was updated in 2016 and owners have since redecorated June 2018. Large fenced in backyard with covered patio overlooking pool & spa. Oversized paved driveway with RV/boat parking. Both sides of the home has been completely refurnished and has everything you need to get away. Located just minutes from fishing, boating, cruising & restaurants. 45 minutes to airport. Monthly rental $6300.00 or can be rented by the week starting at $2135 - $2500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 E Pasco Lane have any available units?
147 E Pasco Lane has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 147 E Pasco Lane have?
Some of 147 E Pasco Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 E Pasco Lane currently offering any rent specials?
147 E Pasco Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 E Pasco Lane pet-friendly?
No, 147 E Pasco Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 147 E Pasco Lane offer parking?
Yes, 147 E Pasco Lane does offer parking.
Does 147 E Pasco Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 E Pasco Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 E Pasco Lane have a pool?
Yes, 147 E Pasco Lane has a pool.
Does 147 E Pasco Lane have accessible units?
No, 147 E Pasco Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 147 E Pasco Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 E Pasco Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 E Pasco Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 E Pasco Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
